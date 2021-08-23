Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

