Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $71,180,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $8.24 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

