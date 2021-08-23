Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 209 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ternium were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE TX opened at $52.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.