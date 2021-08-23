ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.