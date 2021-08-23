Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $130.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.