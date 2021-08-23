Arweave Price Reaches $30.17 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $41.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $30.17 or 0.00061210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

