Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,469. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

