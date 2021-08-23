ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in ASML were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML stock traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $811.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $729.01. The firm has a market cap of $340.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $812.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.