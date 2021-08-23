Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $64,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

