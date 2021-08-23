Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

