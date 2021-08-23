Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Southern worth $34,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in The Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $67.32 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

