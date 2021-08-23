Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,866 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Ventas worth $49,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

