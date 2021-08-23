Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,321 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in CME Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

