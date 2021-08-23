Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 814 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $51,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,786.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,602.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

