Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

ATCO opened at $13.51 on Friday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.