Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $3.13 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00006319 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $138.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00835228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00103991 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

