Aurora Price Reaches $0.0019 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $763,875.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

