Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $363.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $338.38 and last traded at $338.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

