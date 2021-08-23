Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. Autohome reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

