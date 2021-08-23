Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,141. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,322,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $1,346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

