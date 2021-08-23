Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Aviat Networks worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

