Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after buying an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

