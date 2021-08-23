Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. Analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.