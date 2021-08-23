B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires $608,200.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

