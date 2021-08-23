Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Savior LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $200.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

