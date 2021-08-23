Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $97,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 15.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock opened at $180.03 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

