Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 136.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

