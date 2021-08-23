Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

