Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 283 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $282.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

