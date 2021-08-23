Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.