Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.863 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

