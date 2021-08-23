Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Critical Comparison

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 3 9 0 2.62

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $72.61, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 18.69% 8.36% 0.68% Texas Capital Bancshares 23.37% 9.64% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 2.92 $5.90 million $0.75 39.91 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.64 $66.29 million $2.38 27.23

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Bankwell Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.