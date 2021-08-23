Banyan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,535 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after buying an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.50. 9,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.