Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $101.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

