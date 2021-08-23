BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $138.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

