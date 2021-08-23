Beaxy Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $6,659.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00829099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.