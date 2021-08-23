Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BECTY stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33.

Shares of Bechtle are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

