Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.9% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.70. 30,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

