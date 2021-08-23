Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 506 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 87,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,766. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

