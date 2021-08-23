Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. 58,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

