Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,083,000 after buying an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 158.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 206.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

