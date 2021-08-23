Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of USB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 37,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

