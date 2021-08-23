Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 75.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $457.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.