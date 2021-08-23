BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.71 and last traded at $270.29. Approximately 3,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.60.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

