Belt (BELT) Trading 83.4% Higher This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00129822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00161976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.01 or 0.99942964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.01011975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.75 or 0.06784267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.