Belt Finance (BELT) Price Up 39.5% This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $101.90 million and $11.89 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.12 or 0.00036591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00129924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00162521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.46 or 0.99997167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.01009984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.51 or 0.06924347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,624,286 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

