Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $866,284.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,329,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

