Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

