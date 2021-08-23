Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.