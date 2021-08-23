Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen stock opened at $341.74 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

